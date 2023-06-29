Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.80

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 31844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.
Enviri Trading Up 2.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $779.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
About Enviri
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.