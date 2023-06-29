Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.80

Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 31844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Enviri Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $779.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Enviri

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.