Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.13.

NYSE ENOV opened at $63.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $51,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enovis by 6,806.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,238,000 after buying an additional 839,389 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,546,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enovis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,762,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,867,000 after buying an additional 450,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

