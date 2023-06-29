Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNFree Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 21,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 150,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

