Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 3.5%

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 21,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 150,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELVN. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

Featured Articles

