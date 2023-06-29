Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,380 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 9.5% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 91.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at $16,196,973.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.