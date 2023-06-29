Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.23

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 391553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Embecta Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Embecta in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,545,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

