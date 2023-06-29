ELIS (XLS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,575.86

ELIS (XLS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $14.21 million and $4,575.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07519963 USD and is up 9.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,436.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

