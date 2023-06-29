Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock valued at $510,549,964. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $435.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

