Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $458.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $435.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $468.53.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
- Cal-Maine Downgraded, Dividend Yield At Risk Or Value PLay?
- Analyst Upgrades Drive Old Dominion Freight Line 13.49% Higher
- Google Was Just Downgraded, But This Could Be A Good Thing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.