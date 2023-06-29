Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $465.05. 886,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $468.53. The company has a market cap of $441.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

