EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Short Interest Update

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EG Acquisition by 200.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of EG Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EGGF remained flat at $10.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522. EG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

