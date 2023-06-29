eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Update

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.99.

Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.