Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

NYSE:EPC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 423,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

