Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance
NYSE:EPC traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.88. The stock had a trading volume of 423,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
