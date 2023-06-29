Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Hits New 12-Month High at $183.86

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $183.86 and last traded at $183.86, with a volume of 320730 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $181.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.73.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 22,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,416,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,235,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 8.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.