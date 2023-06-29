eCash Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $450.47 million and $5.91 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,509.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00807405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00123651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000408 BTC.

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,428,160,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,223,423,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

