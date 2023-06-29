eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,261,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

eBay stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.53. 1,091,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,345. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

