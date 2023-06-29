Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 67,292 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 134,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 12,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,584. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

