Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.87.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,359,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 21,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.