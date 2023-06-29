Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

EBC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.37. 66,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $21.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($140.02) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.06 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares



Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

