Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of EAXR remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

EALIXIR Inc operates as an internet technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; Ealixir Story that assists client in writing articles about them; and Ealixir Event Launch helps the companies to promote their event on an international scale.

