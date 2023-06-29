Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ealixir Price Performance
Shares of EAXR remained flat at $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday. Ealixir has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.
Ealixir Company Profile
