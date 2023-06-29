EAC (EAC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.13

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One EAC token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 0% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market cap of $320,945.36 and $13.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00277304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00107063 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.