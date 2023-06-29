EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 419,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 212,692 shares.The stock last traded at $17.88 and had previously closed at $17.64.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Trading of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,664,000. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.10% of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

