Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Trimmed by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 341,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,043. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

