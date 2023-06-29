Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

DUK stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.