DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Update

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. 1,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,558. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

