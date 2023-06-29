Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Insider Purchases £17,422.50 in Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Free Report) insider Alexandra Innes acquired 13,938 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £17,422.50 ($22,151.94).
Alexandra Innes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 22nd, Alexandra Innes bought 6,008 shares of Dowlais Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £7,389.84 ($9,395.86).
Dowlais Group Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Dowlais Group stock traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 127.50 ($1.62). 3,164,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,276,588. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,091.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.93. Dowlais Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.88).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Dowlais Group
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
