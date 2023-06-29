DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 750 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $28,492.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,789.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.11 and a beta of 0.82. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $38.74.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 420.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 395,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after buying an additional 319,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 318.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 118,285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6,785.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $2,611,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

