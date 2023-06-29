Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

