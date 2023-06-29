Donald L. Hagan LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Micron Technology accounts for 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 71.6% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Micron Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 182,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.07 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

