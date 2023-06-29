Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,723,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 190.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

