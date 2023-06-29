Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

