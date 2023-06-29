Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys Shares of 12,137 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 149,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

