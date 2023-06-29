Donald L. Hagan LLC Acquires Shares of 4,094 iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

