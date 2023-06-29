Domani Wealth LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,791 shares of company stock worth $74,644,492. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hershey Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.63 and its 200-day moving average is $247.08. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $211.49 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

