Domani Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,143 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

