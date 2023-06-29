Domani Wealth LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

