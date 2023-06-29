Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.77 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 22,225,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 39,503,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 99.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

