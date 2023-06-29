Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $7.98

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.98, but opened at $7.66. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 16,996,559 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMF. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

Featured Articles

