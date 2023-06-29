Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 25,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Up 1.6 %

DIOD traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.41. 36,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,286. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.46. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,429.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $822,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

