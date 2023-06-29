Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.96% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $72,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.