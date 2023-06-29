Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

