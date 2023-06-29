Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5,401.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,011.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 122,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,950. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

