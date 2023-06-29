Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Digital World Acquisition Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DWACU opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. Digital World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $36.63.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

