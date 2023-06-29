DICE Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,429 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 496 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICE Therapeutics

In other DICE Therapeutics news, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of DICE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $685,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,236,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lu Timothy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,564,493.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Robertson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $685,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,655,331 shares of company stock valued at $121,796,465 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

DICE Therapeutics Price Performance

DICE stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 1,453,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,783. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.69. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $46.90.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DICE shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut DICE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions as effectively as systemic biologics.

