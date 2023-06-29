Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85.50 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.09). Approximately 69,691 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 63,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.08).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.79. The firm has a market cap of £72.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8,550.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

In related news, insider Nick Roberts purchased 21,742 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.64 ($25,432.47). 46.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

