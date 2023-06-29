DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Lifted by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,683 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $421,378,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom Stock Up 0.6 %

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $44,153.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,707,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.12. 1,013,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,745. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

