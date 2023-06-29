Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 999,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

