Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 999,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands
In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
