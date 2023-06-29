Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $376.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $301.92.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $329.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2,058.94 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $118.65 and a fifty-two week high of $344.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.26 and a 200-day moving average of $273.72.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $166,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $19,458,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,332 shares of company stock worth $9,947,394. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

