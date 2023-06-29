Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $780.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $800.48.

Equinix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $769.20 on Monday. Equinix has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $792.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $737.14 and its 200-day moving average is $711.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

