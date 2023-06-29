Dero Price Hits $4.83 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.83 or 0.00016015 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $65.93 million and $110,240.13 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.42 or 0.00276820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00757364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.75 or 0.00546682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00058623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,980 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

