Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.65. 4,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 18,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Apparel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Delta Apparel Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $73.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Insider Transactions at Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel ( NYSE:DLA ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.70 million. Delta Apparel had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 138,082 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 187,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 105,299 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Apparel by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

